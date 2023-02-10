Fighter jet shoots down a high-altitude object

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

OAN Roy Francis

11:57 AM PT – Friday, February 10, 2023

The United States military shot down a “high-altitude object” that was flying over Alaska.

National Security Council official John Kirby confirmed that the object that was shot down by a fighter aircraft assigned to the U.S. Northern Command around 2:30 p.m. ET.

The object had been flying over Alaska at a high-altitude, and that the Department of Defense had been tracking it for the last 24 hours.