Fetterman Stands Firm In Senate Role Following Critical ‘Intelligencer’ Hit Piece

Pennsylvania Democrat Senator John Fetterman has announced that he will remain serving in his political role, despite a recently released report claiming that he is unfit to serve.

According to a report, published by New York Magazine’s Intelligencer newspaper, recent and current Fetterman aides revealed their concerns over the senator’s behavior and policy decisions, which they claim has fostered a “toxic work environment.”

The Intelligencer is a daily morning broadsheet newspaper published in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

In the piece, Fetterman is described as “an erratic senator who has become almost impossible to work for and whose mental-health situation is more serious and complicated than previously reported.”

The outlet also noted that Fetterman “insists he is in good health” after suffering a stroke in May 2022, “but staffers past and present say they no longer recognize the man they once knew.”

Meanwhile, the unfazed Pennsylvania Democrat labeled the report a “one source story with a couple of anonymous sources, a hit piece from a very left publication,” after he was asked about it by NBC reporter Kate Santaliz on Tuesday.

There’s really nothing more to say about that,” Fetterman continued.

The lefty correspondent continued to portray Fetterman as a man who has lost his spark, and one that can’t be trusted due to his mental health and cordial, non-hostile feelings toward Trump.

“No one is saying every controversial position (for example, his respectful relationship with Trump) stems from his mental health — but it’s become harder for them to tell which ones do,” it continued.

After being asked during an interview with CNN if he plans on serving out his term, Fetterman replied: “Of course. … Obviously, everybody understands I was treated for depression.”

The left-wing outlet then went on to ask him if he will be running for re-election.

“We’re not talking about ’28, he responded. “Who knows what’s going to happen in ’28.”

Regarding the recent hit piece, it includes former Fetterman chief of staff Adam Jentleson, among other former staffers, reiterating that the Pennsylvania Democrat “has become almost impossible to work for.”

Nonetheless, Fetterman continued to deny that his mental health is negatively affecting his performance as a senator, arguing that it is “outrageous” to say otherwise.

“My doctors have confirmed that that is not the case,” he continued. “I’ve been very front and center about my … depression, absolutely none of these other things, and it’s like so someone that was trying to accumulate my medical records and leak those things that’s part of this weird grudge for this hit piece.”

Despite Jentleson’s concerns, whether they be sincere or performative, Fetterman told CNN that his former aide was holding a “weird grudge.”

“If you’re really concerned about someone, you could say, Hey, let’s sit down. Can we talk? It’s not … like going to the media,” he said.

It has been widely speculated that Senator Fetterman’s vocal support for Israel amid the Hamas-Israeli conflict, coupled with his cordial stance toward former President Donald Trump, has led to increasing opposition from within his own party.

The contemporary Democrat Party has evolved into a less pro-Israel and more militant, adversarial political entity compared to the past.

