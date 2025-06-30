Fetterman mocked after complaining about lengthy ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ voting process: ‘I just want to go home’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) questions tech leaders in artificial intelligence during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

4:35 PM – Monday, June 30, 2025

Pennsylvania Democrat Senator John Fetterman voiced his frustration with the marathon-long process of voting on President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” expressing a preference for spending his time at the beach instead.

The Senate voted to begin discussing President Trump’s legislation documents on Saturday night, as Democrat Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) required Senate staff to read out the entire bill, which is over 900 pages — taking over 16 hours to complete.

“Oh my God, I just want to go home. I’ve already, my – I’ve missed our entire trip to the beach,” Fetterman (D-Pa.) stated. Advertisement

Fetterman went on to emphasize that the time-consuming process is not needed, in his opinion, as all Democrats are almost certain to vote against it.

“I’m going to vote no. There’s no drama that – we know [how] the votes are going to go,” Fetterman added. “And I think, I don’t think it’s really helpful to put people here till some ungodly hour.”

The Senate was initially supposed to be sent home on Friday and return July 7th. However, GOP Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) chose to keep the Senate in D.C. until voting on Trump’s spending bill is complete, as the GOP commander-in-chief called for the bill to be on his desk by July 4th.

The Senate began voting on amendments in the massive spending bill on Monday morning, and they are expected to vote on its passage in the evening — ultimately sending it to the House for a final vote.

Fetterman’s complaint quickly went viral on social media, where users swiftly criticized the Pennsylvania Senator for appearing to complain about the basic responsibilities of his elected office.

“Poor Fetterman! His family is at the beach, and he’s STUCK representing the Pennsylvanians who voted for him!!!” one user responded.

“Seriously? He’s crying to the wrong crowd. They get more time off than anyone outside of DC and make more for doing less,” another quipped.

“Oh no let me almost feel sorry for them to actually do their jobs. I have missed all kinds of things because of work,” a third user added.

Fetterman later responded to the backlash, writing: “Not one single Democrat will vote for the ‘big beautiful bill.’ I’m here to vote on these amendments and keep the ball rolling. I’m a HARD NO on the final bill and won’t support cutting Medicaid, SNAP or adding up to $5T to our national debt.”

