Fetterman hospitalized again

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) departs from the Senate Chambers during a series of the votes at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

12:36 PM PT – Thursday, February 16, 2023

Senator John Fetterman has checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for “clinical depression.”

Fetterman’s Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson, shared a statement.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Jentleson said. “On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis,” Jentleson added. “After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Fetterman’s wife shared her thoughts about the Pennsylvania senator’s mental health on Twitter. She concluded with adding a request to respect the family’s privacy.

Earlier this month, the Democrat was admitted to a hospital due to feeling dizzy, but his office stated that examinations had ruled out another stroke. Last year, Fetterman had experienced a stroke during his contested battle for the Pennsylvania Senate.