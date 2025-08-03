Fetterman admits Trump’s tariffs are ‘Going well’ despite prior criticism

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks to members of the press at the U.S. Capitol on November 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:40 PM – Sunday, August 3, 2025

Pennsylvania Democrat Senator John Fetterman recently admitted that his party was wrong about President Donald Trump’s trade policy while acknowledging that the tariffs are “going well.”

Sen. Fetterman (D-Pa.) was questioned about Bill Maher’s recent remarks, in which Maher acknowledged that Trump’s tariff strategy did not “tank” the economy and instead coincided with record stock market highs.

“I remember, along with probably most people, were saying at the beginning, ‘Oh, you know, by the 4th of July the economy was going to be tanked by then.’ And I was kind of, like, ‘Well, that seems right to me.’ But that didn’t happen,” Maher stated. Advertisement

“The truth is, I don’t know what [Trump’s] strategy is. But look, the stock market is at record highs. I know not everybody lives by the stock market, but I also drive around, I don’t see a country in a depression at all — I see people out there just living their lives. And I would have thought — and I’ve got to own it — that these tariffs were going to sink this economy by this time. And they didn’t,” he added.

Fetterman responded, stating: “I’m a huge fan of Bill Maher, and I mean, I think he’s really one of the oracles for my party, and he acknowledged it, it’s like, hey, he thought that the tariffs were going to tank the economy, and then he acknowledged that it didn’t.”

“So, for me,” he continued. “It seems like the E.U. thing has been going well, and I guess we’ll see how it happens with China.”

Fetterman’s comment was in response to the trade deal President Trump recently struck with the European Union (EU), which includes a 15% tariff on all EU goods in several sectors, “including on autos and auto parts, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors.”

As part of the deal, the EU committed to investing $600 billion in the United States throughout Trump’s term, as well as a $750 billion investment into American energy through 2028, all while removing “significant tariffs, including the elimination of all EU tariffs on U.S. industrial goods exported to the EU.”

In March, Fetterman questioned why President Trump was “picking all of these kind of tariffs with our allies.”

Fetterman previously pointed towards Trump’s inclusion of tariffs on Mexico, stating: “There might be issues like fentanyl or some of those, but that doesn’t mean we have to punch them in the mouth, because that’s not making America great.”

Despite Fetterman admitting the success of Trump’s tariffs, many Democrats are doubling down in condemnation of the president’s trade policies.

“Donald Trump may beat his chest and say, ‘Man, I made him take a 15% tariff or 25% tariff,’ but also understand that every one of those trading partners is now looking hard all around the rest of the world to find other customers, because Donald Trump is signaling loud and clear that the United States under Donald Trump is not a reliable trading partner,” stated Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

“Within a few weeks or months, you’ll start seeing significant increases in most things you buy. And also, you will see disruption in terms of a lot of our industries, because they’re not able to access product or supply,” added Rhode Island Democrat Senator Jack Reed (D-R.I.).

Meanwhile, Republicans have praised the president for his tough negotiating ability, which will provide the federal government with hundreds of billions of dollars.

“I think it’s exactly the right approach. It’s what I have been urging the president to do, and I think the successes he’s winning are big wins for America,” stated Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

“It’d be nice if some Democrats would put their partisan hatred for Trump aside and actually start working together for American workers and American jobs. Unfortunately, I don’t see a whole lot of Democrats interested in doing that right now,” he added.

“Clearly, the president got a good deal from one perspective. The Europeans just caved, they did. Fifteen percent tariffs on them, zero on us, commitment to invest in our country. But the part of the deal I like the most, the EU and the president agreed that a whole bunch of goods would be tariff-free. That is, no American tariffs and no EU tariffs. It’s called reciprocity, and ideal reciprocity is zero on both sides,” stated Senator John Kennedy (R-La.).

“That’s what I would like us to achieve in all the trade deals,” Kennedy added. “Let the free enterprise system work. May the best product at the best price win. That, to me, would be the perfect situation.”

