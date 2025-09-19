Feds tracking ‘several threats of unknown credibility’ to Charlie Kirk’s funeral service

Conservative political activist and founder of Turning Point Action Charlie Kirk takes the stage during a Turning Point Action (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:35 PM – Friday, September 19, 2025

Federal law enforcement agencies are currently “tracking several threats of unknown credibility” in relation to Charlie Kirk’s Sunday memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The event, anticipated to draw 60,000 attendees, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, is on high alert over concerns about a potential assassination attempt or mass shooting, given its high-profile nature.

“Violent extremists and unaffiliated lone offenders may view the memorial service or related events as attractive attack targets due to the attendance of these individuals, other senior U.S. government officials, state and local government officials, and political activists and due to major international media attention,” according to a memo released by the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacoo, Firearms and Explosives. Advertisement

The memorial follows Kirk’s assassination last week at Utah Valley University, which appears to be politically motivated, prompting federal agencies to be on extremely high alert.

The Department of Homeland Security designated Kirk’s funeral as a Special Event Assessment Rating Level 1, which is “reserved for events of the highest national significance.”

President Trump survived two assassination attempts, amplifying the Secret Service’s awareness that the president could be targeted on any given day.

“The Secret Service now has to play at a level of enhanced security that they’ve never dreamed of before,” stated Tim Miller, a former Secret Service agent who served during former President George H.W. Bush and former President Bill Clinton’s administrations.

“But here’s the bad news for the Secret Service: They don’t have time,” Miller continued. “This threat is now. Can you imagine — they already shot our president once. Can you imagine if they’re able to kill him?”

The federal agencies are tracking unverified threats, although there is currently no verifiable, credible plot targeting the event.

William Mack, the Secret Service special agent in charge of the Phoenix field office, detailed the joint operation to secure the high-profile event.

“Our teams are already on the ground in Phoenix and Glendale, working side-by-side with state, local, and federal partners,” Mack stated. “Together, we are fully committed to ensuring that these solemn events receive the comprehensive protection and support they require.”

President Trump is expected to share some remarks at the funeral, telling reporters on Monday that the event is “going to be big.”

“I’m going to be at the stadium, and I guess I’ll say a few words. I don’t know, but I guess I will, but I knew him very well. He was an amazing guy. He was all about young people and getting them started,” Trump added.

Alongside President Trump, the list of speakers expected to deliver remarks at the funeral includes:

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard

Donald Trump Jr.

Tucker Carlson

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller

Sergio Gor

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!