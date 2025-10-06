Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump admin from sending out-of-state Nat’l Guard troops to Oregon

(Background) Federal agents, including members of the DHS, the Border Patrol, and police, clash with protesters on October 04, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) / (L) Federal agents confront protesters outside of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

5:01 PM – Monday, October 6, 2025

A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, calling the 47th president’s request for additional troops an attempt to sidestep a previous court order.

The Trump administration has appealed the ruling, but as of now, the deployment remains temporarily blocked. The administration has characterized Portland as unstable and under siege, citing ongoing protests and general mayhem.

On Saturday, U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut issued a temporary restraining order preventing the deployment of Oregon National Guard troops to Portland. The following day, the GOP administration sought to deploy approximately 200 California National Guard members to Portland, prompting the states of Oregon and California to file a joint lawsuit.

Judge Immergut then granted a second restraining order on Sunday, halting the deployment of any National Guard units to Oregon, regardless of state origin. She also criticized the administration’s actions as “in direct contravention” of her earlier order.

Governor Tina Kotek (D-Ore.) disclosed that 101 California National Guard members had arrived in Oregon, while expressing frustration that she had received no formal communication from the federal government regarding their deployment.

Advertisement

“It is unclear how many will go to what location and what mission they will carry out,” Kotek stated, adding that there “is no need for military intervention in Oregon. There is no insurrection in Portland. No threat to national security. Oregion is our home, not a military target.”

However, as Judge Immergut has temporarily blocked the federal government from deploying 200 National Guard troops, the number of anti-ICE protests in the city continue to grow.

In the ruling, Immergut stated that local officials “are likely to succeed on their claim that the President exceeded his constitutional authority and violated the Tenth Amendment” by federalizing and deploying the National Guard. The judge also argued that the chaos did not rise to the level of a “rebellion” under the law, asserting that President’s Trump’s narrative of Portland was “untethered to facts.”

However, on October 3rd, Police Chief Bob Day acknowledged that responding to protests in the South Waterfront neighborhood was taxing the Portland Police Bureau’s resources. He emphasized that it’s challenging to meet demands across the city while focusing so much on one neighborhood. The PPB has also spent substantial overtime monitoring protests, especially at the ICE facility.

President Donald Trump responded to Immergut’s ruling by asserting that she “ought to be ashamed of herself” — since “Portland is burning to the ground.”

In the Golden State, Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) issued a statement in response as well, vowing to file a lawsuit that combats Trump’s “breathtaking abuse of the law and power.”

“In response to a federal court order that blocked his attempt to federalize the Oregon National Guard, President Trump is deploying 300 California National Guard personnel into Oregon. They are on their way there now. This is a breathtaking abuse of the law and power. The Trump Administration is unapologetically attacking the rule of law itself and putting into action their dangerous words – ignoring court orders and treating judges, even those appointed by the President himself, as political opponents,” Newsom wrote on Sunday. “This isn’t about public safety, it’s about power. The commander-in-chief is using the U.S. military as a political weapon against American citizens. We will take this fight to court, but the public cannot stay silent in the face of such reckless and authoritarian conduct by the President of the United States,” he added.

The news follows after Portland prosecutors decided not to pursue criminal charges against conservative influencer Nick Sortor, who was arrested last week in Oregon at a protest outside of a local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

The judge’s restraining order is set to remain in effect until at least October 19th, unless modified, while arguments toward a preliminary injunction proceed — according to OPB, an outlet covering news in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!