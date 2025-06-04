Federal judge temporarily blocks deportation of Boulder attack suspect’s family

Police cordon off Pearl Street on June 1, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. A suspect is in custody after reportedly throwing an incendiary device at a group participating in an organized walk to show solidarity with hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

A Biden-appointed federal judge has temporarily blocked federal immigration officials from removing the family members of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the suspect accused in the targeted terror attack against pro-Israel supporters in Boulder.

Denver District Judge Gordon Gallagher has issued a brief relief for the family of the suspect in order to preserve the court’s jurisdiction over the case.

"Moreover, the court finds that deportation without process could work irreparable harm and an order must be issued without notice due to the urgency this situation presents," Gallagher wrote.

The judge had also scheduled a hearing for a temporary restraining order on June 13th at the federal courtroom in Denver.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had taken Soliman’s wife and children into custody and that they are currently undergoing removal proceedings due to their unlawful presence in the United States.

Four of the suspect’s children are minors, while the fifth has already reached the age of maturity at eighteen.

According to federal immigration records, the wife and children are being kept in a federal detention center in Dilley, Texas.

Soliman, an Egyptian national, and his family illegally entered the United States in August 2022. However, he only recently applied for asylum in September, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The 45-year-old defendant is accused of committing a hate crime attack against a group of pro-Israel supporters who were participating in a walk to raise awareness for the remaining captives in Gaza.

He is now facing 16 charges of attempted murder, two charges of use of an incendiary device, and 16 charges of attempted use of an incendiary device.

According to the New York Post, the 45-year-old Egyptian national expressed support for the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist organization, on his Facebook page.

