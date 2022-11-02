Federal judge restricts activities of group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Ariz.

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:41 PM PT – Wednesday, November 2, 2022
A Federal judge has issued a restraining order barring an organization focused on upholding election integrity from closely monitoring ballot boxes in Arizona.
On Tuesday, a U.S. District Judge ordered armed members of Clean Elections USA to stay at least 250 feet away from ballot drop box locations. The judge also prohibited all group members from filming or following anyone within 75 feet of a drop box.
This comes after the Arizona Women’s League of Voters sought the order following the group’s call for people to monitor drop box locations 24 hours a day in Maricopa County.