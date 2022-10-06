Federal judge blocks key parts of N.Y. gun law

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:39 AM PT – Thursday, October 6, 2022
A federal judge has blocked several aspects of a New York gun law.
On Thursday, District Judge Glenn Suddaby ruled that several provisions of the state’s new gun law are unconstitutional and that they cannot be enforced.
Suddaby took issue with the new requirements for background checks for gun permits, including the disclosure of an applicant’s social media accounts. He also blocked the implementation of bans on firearms in some public and private venues.
The judge’s decision goes into effect in three business days in order to allow the state to appeal the ruling.