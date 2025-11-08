Federal agents fired at during Chicago immigration operation, manhunt underway

Protesters hold signs against Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the “ICE and DHS Out of Little Village” demonstration at the neighborhood of Little Village in Chicago, Illinois, on October 25, 2025. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:31 PM – Saturday, November 8, 2025

Authorities are on a manhunt for a man who allegedly shot at U.S. Border Patrol agents during an immigration operation in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

On Saturday, Border Patrol agents were conducting immigration enforcement operations when a man driving a black Jeep fired shots at agents and fled, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The DHS added that a group of bystanders then hurled a paint can and bricks at border patrol vehicles.

“Today, U.S. Border Patrol was conducting immigration enforcement operations near 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, when an unknown male driving a black Jeep fired shots at agents and fled the scene,” the department said in a statement on social media. “An unknown number of agitators also threw a paint can and bricks at Border Patrol’s vehicles. Chicago Police Department was called for assistance and cleared the scene.” “The shooter and vehicle remain at large, and this is a dynamic situation,” the DHS noted. Advertisement

At least one person was detained in the incident, according to local station Fox 32 Chicago, which also reported a flash bang having been deployed as crowds surrounded federal agents.

City Alderman Michael Rodrigues accused the federal agents of unlawful conduct and “causing all sorts of mayhem.”

“They’re doing things that are unconstitutional, that are illegal,” Rodriguez said. “They are causing fear and mayhem in our communities and that’s unacceptable.”

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez livestreamed the clash on social media before the Chicago Police Department (CPD) was called to clear the scene.

The DHS went on to state that this kind of confrontation is associated with a growing trend of violence and obstruction directed at federal agents.

“This incident is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of violence and obstruction. Over the past two months, we’ve seen an increase in assaults and obstruction targeting federal law enforcement during operations. These confrontations highlight the dangers our agents face daily and the escalating aggression toward law enforcement,” wrote the DHS on Saturday. “The violence must end.”

The man who fired at federal officials is currently being pursued in ongoing investigations with both the DHS and the CPD.

