Fed judge blocks Biden admin. from enforcing Title 42

Immigrants wait to board a U.S. Border Patrol bus to be taken for processing after crossing the border from Mexico on May 23, 2022 in Yuma, Arizona. Title 42, the controversial pandemic-era border policy enacted by former President Trump, which cites COVID-19 as the reason to rapidly expel asylum seekers at the U.S. border, was set to officially expire on May 23rd. A federal judge in Louisiana delivered a ruling May 20th blocking the Biden administration from lifting Title 42. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:25 PM PT – Wednesday, November 16, 2022

A federal judge has blocked the Biden administration from enforcing Title 42 which is a policy allowing the government to deport illegal immigrants for health concerns.

On Tuesday, Obama-appointed U.S District Judge Emmett Sullivan handed down the ruling, calling the policy arbitrary and that it violates federal law.

In 2020, Title 42 was enforced by 45th President Donald J. Trump to stop COVID-19 from spreading from migrants coming through the southern border.

And after initially trying to kill it, the Biden administration kept it in place to the dissatisfaction of far-left lawmakers.

Sullivan granted a request from the administration to suspend his ruling for five weeks on Wednesday. As a result, they now have until December 21st to end the policy.