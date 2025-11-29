FDA officials: At least 10 children died due to COVID shots

A pharmacist prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine during an immunization event at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan Community Resource Center in the Panorama City neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on October 24, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:10 AM – Saturday, November 29, 2025

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Chief Medical Officer Vinay Prasad revealed data findings that at least 10 children have died due to COVID-19 vaccinations.

“At least 10 children have died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination,” Prasad wrote in an email sent to staff Friday afternoon. “For the first time, the U.S. FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children,” Prasad said. “Healthy young children who faced tremendously low risk of death were coerced, at the behest of the Biden administration, via school and work mandates, to receive a vaccine that could result in death. In many cases, such mandates were harmful. It is difficult to read cases where kids aged 7 to 16 may be dead as a result of COVID vaccines.”

Prasad is also the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director, and was selected by President Donald Trump’s appointed FDA Commissioner, Marty Makary.

He emphasized that the number he referenced is “certainly an underestimate due to underreporting and inherent bias,” arguing that the studies performed on the COVID vaccinations and booster shots “often fail to look at the balance in younger people.”

The medical officer explained how the commissioner “closely” studied “reports of vaccine-induced myocarditis,” which seemed to be primarily affecting “young, healthy boys and men,” who are notably a demographic that experiences the least negative effects from the Coronavirus.

Makary also reportedly told Fox News, “There were, it appears, 10 deaths of children from the COVID shots. Now this was data that was accumulated during the Biden administration… we’re going to make that information available that those cases were reviewed.” “Why did it take until 2025 to perform this analysis, and take necessary further actions?” Prasad implored in his email. “Deaths were reported between 2021 and 2024, and ignored for years.”

The FDA official believed the reasons for covering up deaths from the new vaccine to be “cultural and systemic,” drawing attention to the difference between the current and previous administrations’ handling of health and safety protocols.

“The U.S. government’s coercive and unethical covid-19 vaccine mandates in young people may have been harmful,” he asserted. “In contrast, there is no doubt that an elderly, un-immune American benefitted from Doses 1 and 2 in 2020.” Prasad added, “The people who might have benefit most from vaccination were those too old to be affected by workplace mandates—another Biden administration blunder.”

In addition, Prasad compared the conflicting approaches from his predecessors in FDA leadership positions.

The administration’s two top vaccine reviewers, former Office of Vaccines Research and Review (OVRR) Director Dr. Marion Gruber and Deputy Director Dr. Philip Krause, both resigned following differences in opinion with former Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Director Peter Marks.

The first point of contention was that Marks pushed for annual boosters to be required for everyone, “irrespective of age and risk,” whereas Gruber and Krause had “preferred a risk based, evidence based approach.”

The second issue was that Marks submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA, which Prasad argued gave the Biden administration permission to “administer unethical COVID-19 mandates.”

Marks resigned from his position in March, citing what he believed to be the spread of vaccine misinformation caused by Trump’s Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“I favor approving products with benefits that exceed risks,” Prasad asserted — instead of pushing products that carry “unique financial incentives.”

Despite the grim data and accusations contained in Prasad’s five-page message, he intended for it to serve as a wake-up call, encouraging “humility and introspection” for the agency moving forward. He also declared an ultimatum to staff who threaten the integrity of vaccine reviews.

“Never again will the U.S. FDA commissioner have to himself find deaths in children for staff to identify it,” he wrote. “Some staff may not agree with these core principles and operating principles. Please submit your resignation letters to your supervisor.”

