FDA issues 2 separate recalls over contamination with harmful bacteria and undeclared allergen

(L) A type of cheese that was recalled. (Photo via: Taste of Home) / (R) Publix Rice and Pigeon Peas (Photo: Publix Delivery) / (Background) The logo of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is seen on a sign outside the agency’s White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Photo by ISSAM AHMED/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

4:07 PM – Friday, December 19, 2025

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced two separate recalls this week involving cheese and a rice dish due to potential harmful bacteria contamination and an undeclared allergen.

The FDA noted recalls for one cheese product and one rice-with-vegetables dish this week that have the potential to carry harmful bacteria and an undeclared allergen.

The company Boss Dairy Farms is recalling a shipment of its “Charlevoix Cheese Company 8oz Mild Cheddar Cheese” due to the potential to be contaminated with listeria, a deadly bacteria.

For the vast majority of healthy people, Listeria monocytogenes causes what is known as intestinal listeriosis. This is typically a mild, self-limiting food poisoning that doesn’t require hospitalization.

However, for high-risk groups, the bacteria can become invasive, meaning it spreads beyond the gut and into the bloodstream or central nervous system. Immunocompromised people, elderly, or pregnant women could experience deadly illnesses, stillbirth, and miscarriages.

The cheese is in an 8oz block in clear plastic packaging with the UPC 850056642057. The back is marked with a lot number 13220025 and has a best by date of October 20, 2026.

The FDA recommends people who purchased the cheese to destroy it or return it to the store for a full refund.

In the other recall, as announced by the FDA, A.S.K. Foods is recalling “Publix Rice & Pigeon Peas” products due to an undeclared soy allergen. This rice dish is sold in a plethora of Publix stores in Florida.

The problem stemmed from a labeling error — as the top label correctly identifies the product as Rice & Pigeon Peas, but the bottom ingredient label was mistakenly the one intended for the company’s Three Cheese Mac & Cheese, which lists cavatappi pasta as the first ingredient and does not include soy.

However, the actual Rice & Pigeon Peas product contains soy, likely from ingredients like soy oil or seasonings, making it unsafe for people with soy allergies or severe sensitivities.

Rice & Pigeon Peas product affected codes: Printed on the lid — look for “5387-4,” “5387-5,” or “5387-6.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!