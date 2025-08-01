FDA: Freeze-dried fruit recalled over ‘potentially fatal’ contamination risk

Photo via: FDA

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

3:09 PM – Friday, August 1, 2025

Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC, has issued a nationwide recall of its Member’s Mark “Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack” following the detection of Listeria monocytogenes during routine internal testing. This bacterium poses a serious health risk and can be life-threatening.

According to a July 31st announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled products were distributed to Sam’s Club locations in more than 40 states between July 1st and July 25th, 2025.

At this time, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a potentially severe foodborne illness. While healthy individuals may only experience mild, short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, and gastrointestinal distress, the infection can be particularly dangerous—or even fatal—for young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

“The FDA and USDA have stressed that resourceful recall systems are critical for minimizing the impact of foodborne illnesses on public health and for maintaining consumer confidence in the food supply chain,” Newsweek reported.

The current recall involves Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack, distributed in 15-count boxes bearing the UPC code 1 93968 50900 2.

The affected items are marked with lot numbers ranging from 25175 to 25206 and carry “use by” dates between June 24, 2027, and July 25, 2027. Each product is individually sealed in foil pouches and packaged within a corrugated box; lot numbers and expiration dates are printed on the underside of the box.

The following U.S. states distributed the product in Sam’s Club stores:

Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The contamination was detected during routine internal quality testing conducted by Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC. Upon confirmation and in accordance with FDA guidelines, the company promptly initiated a voluntary recall and collaborated with federal authorities to inform the public and retail partners.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised not to consume it. The product should be discarded immediately, and a full refund may be obtained at any Sam’s Club location.

For further inquiries, please contact Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC’s Customer Service at (770) 387-0451, available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

