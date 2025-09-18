FCC chair thinks investigating ‘The View’ is ‘worthwhile’ after Jimmy Kimmel suspension

US President Joe Biden (C) attends a live interview on ABC’s “The View” in New York on September 25, 2024. The hosts (L-R) are Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

10:38 PM – Thursday, September 18, 2025

Brendan Carr, Chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), said he believes it would be “worthwhile” to look into whether ABC’s “The View” is violating broadcast rules in the wake of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” being suspended indefinitely.

During an appearance on Scott Jennings’ podcast, Carr questioned to the conservative podcaster whether or not the left-leaning daytime talk show could be considered a “bona fide news” program.

Should that be the case, the talk show could potentially be violating the commission’s “equal time” rule, which requires broadcasters to offer equal airtime and opportunities to all political candidates.

“Potentially, I would assume you can make the argument that ‘The View ’is a bona fide news show, but I’m not so sure about that,” Carr said. “I think it’s worthwhile to have the FCC look into whether ‘The View,’ and some of these other programs that you have, still qualify as bona fide news programs and therefore are exempt from the equal opportunity regime that Congress has put in place.”

While Carr has previously criticized “The View,” his comments take on a new significance following ABC’s indefinite suspension of its late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

