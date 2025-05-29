FBI: Upcoming video will disprove Epstein murder theories

People gather to protest human trafficking at the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse where the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is being held on November 29, 2021 in New York City. Maxwell, the daughter of late media mogul Robert Maxwell is on trial for sex trafficking. Maxwell is expected to challenge claims she groomed underage girls for deceased and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein for sexual abuse. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:22 PM – Thursday, May 29, 2025

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino vowed on Thursday to release a new video that will kill off any conspiracy theories that Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in his jail cell, rather than having died by suicide.

“There’s video clear as day,” Bongino told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning.

“He’s the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it,” he stated. “I just want to be crystal clear on this. I am not asking anyone to believe me. I’m telling you what’s there and what isn’t, right,” Bongino stated. “There is nothing in the file at this point on the Epstein case, and there is going to be a disclosure on this coming shortly.” “Fox & Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones then asked, “There’s video of [Epstein] killing himself?” “No, no, not the actual act, but the entire MCC [Metropolitan Correctional Center] bay. It was only one camera. There’s video that, when you look at the video — and we will release, that’s what’s taken a while on this,” Bongino explained. “We are working on cleaning it up to make sure you have an enhanced, and we’re going to give the original so you don’t think there were any shenanigans.”

The former conservative commentator emphasized the video footage didn’t show “the actual act” but would put theories to bed that nobody else was in his cell before he was found dead at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019.

“There is video and when you look at the video, and we will release it, we’re working on cleaning it up to make sure you have an enhanced – and we will give the original so you don’t think there are any shenanigans – you will see no one in there but him. There’s just nobody there,” Bongino said. “I say to people of the time — if you have a tip, let us know — but there is no DNA, there’s no audio, there’s no fingerprints, there’s no suspects, there’s no accomplices, there’s no tips. There is nothing. If you have it, I’m happy to see it.”

Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide at the time, but the sexual predator’s passing has been questioned with hundreds of thousands of different theories.

“I’m just telling you what we see in the file,” he said Thursday when asked about the case.

The major announcement by Bongino comes after he has faced heavy criticism from conspiracy theorists after he and FBI Director Kash Patel said earlier this month that Epstein’s death was in fact a suicide.

“I have reviewed the case. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. There’s no evidence in the case file indicating otherwise,” Bongino wrote on X at the time.

Additionally, Patel made it clear that Epstein’s death was also a suicide and nothing else.

“As someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor, who’s been in that prison system, who’s been in the Metropolitan Detention Center, who’s been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that’s what that was,” he told Fox News in a prior interview.

