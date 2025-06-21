FBI: Suspect in Minnesota lawmaker attacks was a ‘prepper’ 

A makeshift memorial for DFL State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman is seen at the Minnesota State Capitol building on June 16, 2025 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Steven Garcia/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:00 PM – Saturday, June 21, 2025

New court filings have revealed that the man charged in connection with the recent shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses was a “prepper” and had at some point given his wife a “bailout plan” in case of “exigent circumstances.”

The term “prepper” refers to someone who stores supplies and expects to survive a future crisis or apocalypse event.

In a recently unsealed affidavit acquired by WCCO, FBI agent Terry Getsch stated that Boelter and his wife were prepared, and that Boelter’s planned “bailout plan” directed his wife to her mother’s home in Wisconsin.

Getsch said in the papers that Boelter’s wife consented to a search of her vehicle, where law enforcement located a revolver in the glove box and a semi-automatic pistol in a cooler.

Officials also found a safe, Boelter’s and the children’s passports, and at least $10,000 in cash.

Getsch wrote that Boelter’s wife told investigators that her husband had recently sent a message to a group text thread with their children, which “stated something to the effect of they should prepare for war, they needed to get out of the house and people with guns may be showing up to the house.”

Boelter had previously provided his wife a “bailout plan” – instructions on what to do and where to travel in the event of “exigent circumstances”. The plan was for the family to travel to Spring Brook, Wisconsin, where her mother lives.

She also told investigators that her husband “has a business partner from Worthington” who lives in the state of Washington and that the two were “partners … in Red Lion, a security company and fishing outfit in Congo, Africa.”

The affidavit does not imply that Boelter’s wife was aware of her husband’s alleged plot to harm the politicians. She has not been charged with a crime.

Boelter, a former appointee of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, was identified as a suspect in connection with the assassination of a state lawmaker and the shooting of another.

Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) announced during a press briefing on June 14th that State Representative Melissa Hortman (D-Minn.) and her husband Mark had died in a shooting that “appeared to be a politically motivated assassination.”

State Senator John Hoffman (D-Minn.) and his wife, Yvette, were both shot multiple times and are still recovering.

According to additional court filings obtained by WCCO, police officials discovered a storage container rented by Boelter in Minneapolis on June 10th. He had last “used his access code” to the locker the day before the shootings.

Investigators then discovered empty rifle cases, gun cleaning materials, and a bicycle inside the locker.

