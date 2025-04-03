FBI Sets Record For Job Applications Since Kash Patel Senate Confirmation

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel looks on during an annual worldwide threats assessment hearing at the Longworth House Office Building on March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:03 PM – Thursday, April 3, 2025

In the first full month of Director Kash Patel’s tenure, the FBI received a record number of applications for agents as the Trump administration restructures the organization.

The FBI received 5,577 applications last month, surpassing the previous high of 5,283 applications from April 2016 — according to Fox News.

“Director Patel and Deputy Director [Dan] Bongino have put a major emphasis on restoring confidence in federal law enforcement and boosting new agent recruiting,” FBI spokesman Ben Williamson stated on Wednesday. “These record early returns certainly suggest the new FBI is heading in the right direction.”

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the agency said it had received over 10,000 new applications for agents. More than 4,000 applications were submitted to the FBI in that month, the most since August 2020.

“The record number of FBI job applications in March shows that people are inspired by Kash Patel’s commitment to restoring integrity and effectiveness at the bureau,” Patel advisor Erica Knight said in a statement on Wednesday. “Americans are putting their trust in his leadership to rebuild the FBI and keep our communities safe.” “Kash is dedicated to creating a stronger, more trusted FBI that serves the American people the way it was always meant to,” she concluded.

The surge in new agent applications is a result of Patel and Bongino’s strong emphasis on hiring new agents and boosting law enforcement morale by “letting good cops be cops.”

An FBI recruitment video that featured the director on the field with agents and other footage from previous hostage rescue team facilities, pushing individuals to join the unit — was released by Patel in March.

