FBI Searches Mike Pence’s Home Once Again Finds One Classified Document

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 12:43 PM PT – Friday, February 10, 2023

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home was searched for 5 hours by the FBI revealing one classified document. Six additional pages not marked as classified were found in the planned FBI event.

“The vice president has directed his legal team to continue its cooperation with appropriate authorities and to be fully transparent through the conclusion of this matter” said Pence adviser Devin O’Malley.

The move by the FBI to conduct the search comes just a few weeks after a “small number” of classified documents were found in the Indiana home. The documents were found by Pence’s attorney Greg Jacobs and presented to the National Archives. Justice Department officials have said that the February 10th “consent search” was negotiated between Pence’s team and the Justice Department. All the ground rules were negotiated in advance and no search warrants were issued.

Attorney Greg Jacobs was hired as Pence’s own “outside counsel” after classified documents were discovered in January at President Biden’s Delaware home. The initial document search of the former Vice President comes weeks after the search of President Biden’s home and former Republican president Donald Trump’s Mara-A-Lago home.