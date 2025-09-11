FBI releases new video and photos of suspect in hunt for Kirk’s killer, asks public for help

Photo courtesy of the FBI

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:09 PM – Thursday, September 11, 2025

Officials have announced that the public’s help is needed in order to catch Charlie Kirk’s assassin.

On Thursday evening, multiple high-ranking officials, including the Governor of Utah Spencer Cox (R-Utah), Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason, and FBI Director Kash Patel, headed a press conference where they released new videos and pictures of the assassin who is still at large.

The released video featured the shooter running across the roof of the Lossee Center, where he fired the fatal shot from. He then jumped off the roof of the building to the grass below, walked to a nearby road, and crossed into a “wooded area.”

Advertisement

FBI official Robert Bohls had confirmed on Wednesday that “a high-powered, bolt-action rifle” was discovered in the wooded area, located near the site of the shooting.

Commissioner Mason confirmed that the gunman was dressed in a black shirt featuring an American flag and an eagle, dark pants, Converse sneakers, a hat with a triangle logo, sunglasses, and a backpack. He added that new photos of the suspect have been released in order to assist in the investigation.

While speaking, the governor emphasized that officials cannot do their job without public support. So far, the FBI has received over 7,000 leads and tips. That is the highest number the bureau has received on an incident since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Additionally, 200 interviews have been conducted.

“We are going to catch this person,” Governor Cox assured the public. He stated that he has been working with attorneys to prepare affidavits “so that we can pursue the death penalty in this case.”

Cox concluded the brief press conference by making sure that the public is aware that there is a “tremendous” amount of disinformation that is circulating on the internet. He urged people not to share the false news he claimed was being spread by Russian and Chinese bots.

“I think Charlie said it best, that when things get bad we should put our phones down and spend time with our families,” Cox stated. “Our adversaries want violence. We have bots from Russia, China, all over the world that are trying to instill disinformation and encourage violence. I would encourage you to ignore those, to turn off those streams.”

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the shooter.

Tip line: 1-800-CALL-FBI or fbi.gov/utahvalleyshooting.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!