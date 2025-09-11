FBI releases image of ‘Person of interest’ in Kirk shooting, requests public assistance in identification

Person of interest in the Charlie Kirk shooting – FBI Salt Lake City

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:44 AM – Thursday, September 11, 2025

The FBI released an image requesting public assistance in identifying a person of interest in connection with Wednesday’s assassination of conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

On Thursday, the FBI provided the public with an update, sharing two photos of a man wearing a black long-sleeve t-shirt featuring an American flag graphic. The man was also wearing jeans, sunglasses, and a gray hat.

“We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. 1-800-CALL-FBI,” wrote the FBI’s Salt Lake City division in an X post. Advertisement

The manhunt for the assassin is still underway after a separate “subject” was taken into custody and later released “after an interrogation by law enforcement,” according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

“Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency,” Patel added on Wednesday evening.

Patel’s announcement followed viral social media footage of an elderly man who was arrested after the shooting on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, which was the site of the assassination.

The assassination occurred during a speaking event, as part of a tour of college campuses across the nation, which Kirk is well known for.

The shooter is believed to have fired a single shot from a high-powered, bolt-action rifle, which was recovered in the nearby woods, according to law enforcement.

The shot fatally struck Kirk in the neck, leading him to be rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Utah Department of Public Safety commissioner Beau Mason revealed that the shooter appeared to be of college age, blending in at the university campus.

The two people detained on Wednesday were released, as neither was determined to be connected to the assassination, according to a PBS report.

Authorities also revealed that the suspect is believed to have jumped off a roof and fled into a neighborhood after firing one shot, killing Kirk, according to authorities.

As the investigation continues, the weapon and ammunition recovered in the nearby woods are currently being examined by law enforcement in a federal lab, which could aid in the effort to identify the shooter or a potential motive.

