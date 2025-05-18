FBI: Palm Springs IVF Clinic Bomber ID’d As Guy Edward Bartkus, ‘Intentional Act Of Terrorism’ 

The damaged front of the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic stands following a bomb blast on May 17, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) | Guy Edward Bartkus (Photo via: FBI)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:57 AM – Sunday, May 18, 2025

The man who detonated a car bomb outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs has been identified as a “25-year-old self-described pro-mortalist.”

According to the FBI, Guy Edward Bartkus is accused of having detonated an explosive device in his car outside the American Reproductive Centers, which performs IVF treatments, egg collections and other procedures, killing himself and injuring four others.

“We believe he was the subject found by the vehicle,” Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, said of Bartkus at Sunday’s news conference, noting that the agency was working to confirm his death. Advertisement

The vehicle was a 2010 silver Ford Fusion sedan, Davis added.

“The subject had nihilistic ideations and this was a targeted attack,” Davis said. “We believe he was attempting to livestream it and yes, that is also part of our investigation.”

Reports have stated that Bartkus allegedly described his pro-death beliefs in written and recorded manifestos as being against bringing people into the world without their consent to spare them from future suffering.

“I figured I would just make a recording explaining why I’ve decided to bomb an IVF building, or clinic,” he said. “Basically, it just comes down to I’m angry that I exist and that, you know, nobody got my consent to bring me here.”

The Hindustan Times reported that, describing himself as anti-life, Bartkus criticized in vitro fertilization (IVF) as especially objectionable.

“I’m very against [IVF], it’s extremely wrong. These are people who are having kids after they’ve sat there and thought about it. How much more stupid can it get?” he wrote according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

Authorities called the explosion an “intentional act of terrorism.”

“Terrorism came knocking on the door of Palm Springs,” Mills said of the incident during a press conference. “We survived. And I can tell you that this city will rise and be more effective as a beacon of hope than before.”

