FBI offers $100K reward for information leading to arrest of Kirk’s assassin

A police officer walks out of a building at Utah Valley University as authorities investigate the fatal shooting of political activist Charlie Kirk on September 11, 2025 in Orem, Utah. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:50 PM – Thursday, September 11, 2025

The FBI has announced that it is offering a $100,000 reward to the public for any information “leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk.”

The FBI is actively hunting down the assassin who fatally shot the conservative activist during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday. Authorities believe the gunman fired from a rooftop approximately 200 yards away before fleeing the scene.

During a debate, a format for which Kirk was widely known, he was shot in the neck and died just hours later.

Advertisement

The FBI has since released two photos of a “person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting,” while asking the public for assistance in identifying the individual.

In the images, the individual can be seen wearing a long-sleeved black T-shirt featuring a graphic of an American flag and what appears to be an eagle. He is also seen wearing blue jeans, sunglasses, and a grey and black hat.

“We do have good video footage of this individual,” stated Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason on Thursday morning. “If we’re unsuccessful in identifying them, immediately, we will reach out for the public’s help and the media’s help in pushing those photos,” he added.

Although the suspect has not yet been identified or apprehended, authorities recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle in nearby woods, which is now being analyzed for clues that could reveal the suspect’s identity or motive.

31-year-old Kirk leaves behind his wife, Erika, and their two young children.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!