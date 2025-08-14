FBI N.Y.: Man facing cyberstalking charges after threatening family of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO hours after murder

A general view outside the United Healthcare corporate headquarters on December 4, 2024 in Minnetonka, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:36 PM – Thursday, August 14, 2025

A 40-year-old New York resident is now facing cyberstalking charges after being accused of sending threatening messages to the wife of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson — just hours after her husband was killed.

Shane Daley, 40, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of cyberstalking for allegedly sending threatening voicemail messages to the work phone of Thompson’s wife, Paulette Thompson, according to an unsealed criminal complaint.

“Your [family member] got lit the f*** up cause he’s a f****** asshole,” Daley allegedly stated in a December 4, 2024, voicemail, the same day Thompson was murdered. Advertisement

According to police, Daley went on to call Paulette Thompson’s husband a “f****** capitalist pig” while stating that he died because he was “profiting off the backs of poor Americans.”

“This s*** is gonna keep happening to you f****** p*****,” he continued. “You all deserve to f****** die and burn in hell.”

Daley also emphasized his satisfaction with Thompson’s murder, while stating that his children “deserved to meet the same violent end.”

Thompson was fatally shot outside of a midtown Manhattan hotel on December 4, 2024, while walking to an investor conference. 27-year-old Luigi Mangione has since been charged with the murder in what appears to be a politically-motivated assassination.

“As alleged, Daley threatened and harassed a grieving family in the immediate aftermath of a loved one’s murder. These selfish, harmful and callous actions undermine public safety and will not be tolerated. This office, together with our law enforcement partners, will pursue and prosecute those who seek to intimidate victims and their families,” stated U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton. “Shane Daley allegedly repeatedly harassed the grieving family of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare gunned down in New York City. The recurrent calls and messages in the days following Brian Thompson’s murder were more than callous and cold-hearted harassment. They were threatening a terrified a family already suffering following the violent death of their loved one,” added Christopher G. Raia, the assistant director of the FBI’s New York Office.

Daley is now facing a five-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $250,000. However, he is not accused of having any involvement in Thompson’s murder.

Daley is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart.

