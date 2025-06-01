FBI: Multiple people injured during ‘targeted terror attack’ in Colorado 

Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:38 PM – Sunday, June 1, 2025

The FBI has responded to what they have labeled as a “terror attack” in Boulder, Colorado.

On Sunday, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on social media: “Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available.”

Police stated in a press conference that the situation is still unsafe and that they had a car of interest.

Authorities said that a suspect has been apprehended but the identity would not be released at this time.

They said that several people were injured and taken to local hospitals, some of whom have since been moved to other facilities. Boulder police believe some of the injuries are life-threatening.

According to witnesses, the suspect used Molotov cocktails to target people who were taking part in a walk for the Israeli hostages who are still in Gaza.

Authorities stated that the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at 13th and Pearl Streets. Police have asked everyone to avoid the area as first responders continued to work the site.

Boulder police said officers are evacuating the 1200, 1300, and 1400 blocks of Pearl Street between Walnut and Pine to investigate what transpired. “Please avoid this area,” the agency said at 3:08 p.m.

Videos shared on social media show what looks to be a person with burn scars in front of the historic courthouse, as well as a person being taken away on a stretcher. A viewer’s photos show a shirtless man at the scene being held by police.

Boulder police said the attack is under investigation and are working to determine if that is the case, and that it’s too early to speculate on the attacker’s motive.

Governor Jared Polis (D-Colo.) posted a statement on X saying that he is “closely monitoring” the incident.

“I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Run For Their Lives, which organized the walk, said, “This is not a protest; it is a peaceful walk to show solidarity with the hostages and their families, and a plea for their release.”

