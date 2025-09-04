FBI: List of items seized during raid of John Bolton’s residence revealed 

American National Security Advisor John Bolton attends the Danish Business Annual Day at OEksnehallen in Copenhagen, on September 4, 2025. (Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:22 PM – Thursday, September 4, 2025

Court documents have revealed the items confiscated during the FBI raid of former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s home.

On Thursday, public court filings revealed that more than a dozen items were seized from Bolton’s home, as detailed in search warrant documents submitted to the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

The items seized included two iPhones — one red with two cameras and aother black one in a case — and three computers: a silver Dell XPS laptop with cables, a Dell Precision Tower model 3620, and a Dell Inspiron 2330.

Other items taken also include a “Seagate hard drive” and “two Sandisk USB drives,” each with 64 gigabytes.

In addition, the FBI confiscated a white binder that was labeled “Statements and Reflections to Allied Strikes…” as well as typed documents stored in folders named “Trump I-IV.”

Four boxes containing what officials referred to as “printed daily activities” were also removed.

On August 22nd, federal agents searched Bolton’s Maryland residence and his Washington, D.C., office for evidence tied to their investigation into the Trump critic’s accused mishandling of “highly sensitive national security documents.”

According to sources, the suspected misconduct was first uncovered in 2020 through a “very specific intelligence capacity,” which produced strong evidence that Bolton had “transferred” classified files from his White House desk to his wife and daughter.

Bolton served in the White House for 17 months, from April 2018 to September 2019, before he announced his resignation — which coincided with a tweet from President Trump announcing that he had fired his national security advisor.

Investigators opened the case at that time — separate from the earlier probe into Bolton’s accused disclosure of classified information in his 2020 memoir “The Room Where It Happened” — but officials said the Biden administration later “shelved” it.

Bolton has been one of the most outspoken former Trump officials, frequently condemning his former boss, President Trump, in media interviews.

“The [Biden administration] had probable cause to know that he had taken material that was detrimental to the national security of the United States, and they made no effort to retrieve it,” a senior FBI official told The New York Post on Saturday. “That was a friendly administration to [Bolton.] They kept bashing [Trump] the entire time for ‘weaponizing law enforcement,’ and they — by politically stopping a righteous investigation — are the ones who weaponized law enforcement,” the official alleged.

Investigators characterized the case as “air-tight,” but it was buried so deeply that FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly didn’t learn of it until about a month after his February confirmation, when he requested a briefing on sensitive matters, according to sources.

At first, Patel believed the case was connected to the previously closed book investigation. However, agents urged him to look closer, explaining that it was an entirely separate probe that the Biden administration had blocked from moving forward for four years.

When reporters later asked about the raid, President Trump voiced disdain for his former adviser.

“I’m not a fan of John Bolton. He’s a real lowlife,” Trump told reporters, adding that he did not know about the raid ahead of time. He went on to refer to Bolton as “not a smart guy” and “very unpatriotic.”

