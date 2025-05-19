FBI Leaders Patel And Bongino Break Down Jeffrey Epstein’s Death: ‘I’m Telling You What Exists’

Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a July 2, 2020, press conference in New York City. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:43 AM – Monday, May 19, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said that they believe the late pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein did in fact commit suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

Notorious sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

In the federal authorities’ official story, two of the guards watching over Epstein, who were required to check on him every 30 minutes, allegedly “fell asleep” and then later falsified records to cover up their “mistake,” according to the New York Times.

In addition to these “mishaps,” all of the surveillance cameras in the unit that Epstein was held in happened to not be recording or “working” at the time. Additionally, the guards neglected to notice that Epstein possessed an excessive number of linens in his cell—items that, according to the official account, he utilized to hang himself.

The facility failed to assign Epstein a cellmate and did not conduct routine checks as required. On the night preceding his death, Epstein was also permitted an unmonitored personal phone call, a well understood violation of federal Bureau of Prisons policy.

New York City’s chief medical examiner later ruled his death a suicide by hanging, triggering a wave of disbelief due to the multiple layers of failures and strange coincidences involved in the DOJ’s official story.

Nonetheless, despite the mass skepticism, Patel and Bongino affirmed the narrative that Epstein killed himself, stating there is no evidence “indicating otherwise.”

“I have reviewed the case. Jeffery Epstein killed himself. There’s no evidence in the case file indicating otherwise,” Bongino wrote in an X post.

“I’m not asking you to believe me, or not. I’m telling you what exists, and what doesn’t. If new evidence surfaces I’m happy to reevaluate,” he added.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News with host Maria Bartiromo, Patel was asked about his thoughts on Epstein’s death.

“As someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor who has been in that prison system, who has been in the Metropolitan Detention Center, who has been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that’s what that was,” Patel stated.

“He killed himself,” Bongino followed up. “I’ve seen the whole file, he killed himself.”

Thus far, the Trump administration has only released “phase one” of the long-awaited Epstein files, though the phase one files largely contained information already known to the public and familiar circulating rumors.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Patel have yet to provide an update as to when the rest of the files will be released.

Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) issued a scathing social media post at the end of February, during the “phase one” drop. In the post, she demands to see the release of the documents.

“I nor the task force were given or reviewed the Epstein documents being released today… A NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein’s phonebook. THIS IS NOT WHAT WE ARE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!” Luna wrote in an X post.

In an update at the beginning of the month, Bondi revealed that the FBI is “diligently going through… tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn,” to protect the victims before the files are released.

GOP Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has also questioned whether the Department of Justice is even in possession of the files at all.

“The attorney general does not have them or she would’ve turned them over. The president ordered them released, the attorney general ordered them released. We all know they have not been released,” Comer stated earlier this month.

