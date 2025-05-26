FBI launches investigations into cocaine bag found at Biden White House, D.C. pipe bombing and ‘Dobbs leak’

Early morning light is seen on the White House on July 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:43 AM – Monday, May 26, 2025

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino revealed that the agency is opening investigations into the bag of cocaine found at former President Joe Biden’s White House, the Washington, D.C. pipe-bombing, and the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

Bongino made the announcement in an X post, vowing to bring transparency to previously unanswered questions.

“The Director and I will have most of our incoming reform teams in place by next week. The hiring process can take a little bit of time, but we are approaching that finish line. This will help us both in doubling down on our reform agenda,” Bongino wrote. Advertisement

“Shortly after swearing in, the Director and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest. We made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases. These cases are the DC pipe bombing investigation, the cocaine discovery at the prior administration’s White House, and the leak of the Supreme Court Dobbs case.,” he continued.

On July 2, 2023, a small bag filled with cocaine was discovered in the West Wing of the White House, during the previous Biden administration. It was found “just steps away” from the Situation Room.

Following a short investigation, the U.S. Secret Service claimed that it was unable to pinpoint a suspect, adding that they allegedly found no fingerprint on the bag. Agents also claimed that nearby surveillance footage did not capture any suspect on film.

Bongino previously said that he spoke with a number of “whistleblowers” who noted that they were “suspicious” that the evidence from the cocaine bag “could match a member of the inner Biden circle.”

The former Democrat president’s son, Hunter Biden, has been historically known to struggle with crack cocaine addiction — prompting suspicion that he may be the one responsible.

In addition, in relation to the D.C. pipe bomb incident, which occurred just hours before the January 5, 2021, demonstration at the U.S. Capitol, an individual had placed pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee.

However, the bombs were never detonated and the suspect responsible was never identified — despite what police described as “extensive investigations from federal agencies.

Lastly, the third announced investigation is related to the May 2022 leak of the draft opinion which overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case — the notable case that officially legalized abortion throughout the nation.

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the leaked draft of the opinion was authentic, calling it an “egregious breach of trust.”

The Roe v. Wade leaker was never identified, despite multiple investigations from the Supreme Court and House Judiciary Committee.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!