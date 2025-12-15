FBI halts coordinated bombing plot by ‘far-left’ extremist group in L.A.

FBI agents gather in front of the home of suspected pipe bomber in Woodbridge, Virginia. Federal agents have arrested a suspect identified as Brian Cole they are alleging placed two pipe bombs, which never exploded, the night before the January 6th, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

12:28 PM – Monday, December 15, 2025

The FBI halted a terrorist threat over the weekend, arresting four members of a radical anti-government group accused of planning bombings across Los Angeles.

The far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-capitalist group, called “Turtle Island Liberation Front” (TILF) reportedly planned coordinated attacks targeting five unidentified companies’ logistics centers across Los Angeles County, FBI Director Kash Patel revealed on Monday.

TILF was also planning to target U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and vehicles.

Four individuals, Audrey Ilene Carroll, 30, Zachary Aaron Page, 32, Dante Gaffield, 24, and Tina Lai, 41, have been charged with conspiracy and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

All four individuals will make an appearance in Los Angeles federal court on Monday. Their arrests took place in Lucerne Valley, where they were believed to be testing explosive devices ahead of the attack.

“We intend to file additional charges in the coming weeks as we finish reviewing the evidence,” said Bill Essayli, First Assistant United States Attorney for the Central District of California. “The defendants are all radical anti-government members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, which, according to their own social media, is an anti-capitalist, anti-gun movement movement that calls for their associates to rise up and fight back against capitalism.” “This investigation crossed the entire country,” FBI Los Angeles Field Office Assistant Director Akil Davis confirmed at Monday’s press conference, after a fifth TILF unidentified individual was later arrested in New Orleans for coordinating a similar attack.

The TILF Instagram account has posted photos of its members waving Palestinian flags and holding signs reading “Death to ICE!!!” On other separate posts, the page has also called the U.S. government an “illegal American empire.”

“Freeing the world from American imperialism is the only way to a safe and peaceful future,” the group has declared.

Essayli later thanked President Donald Trump’s recent executive order targeting far-left domestic terrorism groups like Antifa. This effort assisted the feds to begin the investigation that led to the discovery of the planned TILF bombings.

“As the president made clear, recent attacks across the country have highlighted the grave threats posed by these far left domestic terror groups,” Essayli said Monday. “These threats are sophisticated, organized campaigns of targeted intimidation, radicalization, threats, and violence designed to silence opposing speech, limit political activity and direct policy outcomes, and prevent the proper functioning of a democratic society.” “This was an incredible effort by our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the @FBI to ensure Americans can live in peace. We will continue to pursue these terror groups and bring them to justice.” Attorney General Pam Bondi in a post to X.

