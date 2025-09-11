FBI gives updates on manhunt for Charlie Kirk’s shooter

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason (R) stands with FBI Special Agent Robert Bohls (L) during a press conference to give an update on the search for the killer of political activist Charlie Kirk on September 11, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

8:15 AM – Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) held a press conference providing updates on their investigation into the shooter who took conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s life.

On Thursday morning, law enforcement officials announced that the killer is still at large, a day after the shooting at the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah.

They believe they found the murder weapon, however.

“This morning I can tell you that we have recovered what we believe is the weapon that was used in yesterday’s shooting. It was a high-powered bolt-action rifle,” announced Special Agent Robert Bohls, who is in charge of the Salt Lake Field Office. He reported that it was found “in a wooded area were the shooter had fled” near the campus.

The FBI also uncovered a “footwear impression, a palm print, and forearm imprints” to be investigated by forensic scientists, according to the special agent.

Bohls added that the FBI had received more than 130 tips related to the shooting so far.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason asked the public to be patient about the investigation and avoid threatening or harassing people of interest with whom the FBI had conducted interviews, noting the distinction between a person of interest and a suspect.

Though the suspect had not been captured, Mason said they tracked his movements to the rooftop of the building where he was posted, which he jumped off of and “fled off of the campus into a neighborhood.” Investigators have asked residents in the nearby neighborhood to provide any available information or doorbell camera footage of the suspect.

“We do have good video footage of this individual,” Mason stated. “We are not going to be releasing that at this time.”

Mason added, however, that if they are unsuccessful in identifying the killer, they will release footage to the press.

“We will not stand for what happened yesterday,” Mason declared. “We are exhausting every lead. We have every officer invested in this, every investigator, every local agency. The outpouring of support for the law enforcement community has been astounding.”

The commissioner also stated that the individual at large “appears to be of college age” and blended into the crowd well.

The investigation is ongoing. Special Agent Bohls urged anyone with video or images from the shooting to submit them to the FBI.

