FBI ends protection for Lance Twiggs, transgender roommate and ‘romantic partner’ of accused Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson

(Left) A photograph of Tyler Robinson’s lover, Lance Twiggs (Photo: Via X) / (Right) Tyler Robinson, accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court on December 11, 2025 in Provo, Utah. Prosecutors have charged Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder and plan to seek the death penalty. (Photo by Rick Egan-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

4:06 PM – Wednesday, January 15, 2026

According to a law enforcement source, Lance Twiggs — the transgender roommate and romantic partner of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk — is no longer under FBI protection.

Twiggs, a biological male who now identifies as a transgender female, has reportedly cooperated with investigators and he has not been charged with any crime.

This development follows ongoing court proceedings against Robinson, who faces aggravated murder charges, and a potential death penalty, for the fatal shooting of Kirk at Utah Valley University. The FBI has yet to comment on why Twiggs’ protection was terminated.

In late September, just weeks after the 31-year-old Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder was assassinated at Utah Valley University, Twiggs was reported as “missing” or in a “safe space” after cooperating with authorities.

Robinson and Twiggs shared a townhome in St. George, Utah, about 240 miles from the location of the deadly shooting. Neighbors of Twiggs told the press that his Infiniti FX35 vehicle remained parked at the shared townhouse, with lights on and mail piling up. However, by November, the Infiniti FX35 vehicle was reportedly moved to his parents’ house.

Twiggs, now 22, was forced out of his family home at 18 due to deep-seated religious and political disagreements with his father. A relative shared that Twiggs was also in the “process of transitioning from male to female” during this time, further straining the family dynamic.

Nonetheless, it appears as though Twiggs and his parents had reconciled their differences over the years, with Twiggs’ Venmo account showing several payments from his parents over the past two years with descriptions including “prescriptions” and “gas money,” according to the New York Post.

Immediately following Robinson’s arrest, authorities placed Twiggs and his family under protection. According to a relative, this was a response to the intense public backlash and online threats that surfaced because of the high-profile nature of the case.

“My understanding was for the first few weeks, cause there were so many threats against his family and him, that…they did have a little bit of FBI detail and they kind of moved around a little bit, but they’re not anymore. He’s with his family,” the relative of Twiggs stated.

It remains unclear whether Twiggs has returned to his parents’ home or if he is still living in St. George. Jesse Riley, a neighbor who lives just a few doors down from the townhome Twiggs shared with Robinson, told The New York Post that the property has been quiet since Robinson turned himself in.

“It definitely is a shock it happened here. It’s a quiet neighborhood. You know your neighbor on your left or your right, but people are pretty isolated,” Riley stated.

Characterizations of Twiggs vary sharply. One family member told Fox News Digital he was a very “disrespectful” young man who struggled with addiction, while his close friends describe him in a much more positive light.

“I loved Lance. His parents kicked him out of his house, and he lived with us. His parents never sat right with my family,” said Braylon Nielsen, 19, whose brothers were friends with Twiggs. “He had straight A’s. He was very hardworking, not a big partier. He just took care of people,” Nielsen added.

Court documents show Robinson texted Twiggs prior to killing Kirk, telling him to “look under my keyboard.” Investigators claim the messages referred to a handwritten note.

“I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it,” the note read, according to authorities. “You weren’t the one who did it right????” Twiggs allegedly asked. “I am, I’m sorry,” Robinson allegedly responded, according to court filings.

Another relative of Twiggs reportedly described the relationship between him and Robinson as a “descent into delusion,” noting that the pair “didn’t seem like they were in a real world” throughout their time together, which could add further insight into the circumstances surrounding the case.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!