FBI embedded 274 plainclothes agents in Jan. 6th crowds: ‘Radical Left Democrat Scam!’

After years of stonewalling, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) revealed that it embedded over 250 plainclothes agents in the crowds in and around the capital on January 6, 2021, according to numerous reports.

After years of speculation, the FBI reportedly informed Congress that it had deployed 274 plainclothes agents in the crowds on January 6, 2021, according to a report by The Blaze, citing a senior congressional source.

GOP Representative Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), the chairman of the House Jan. 6th Select Subcommittee, corroborated the reporting in an interview on Tuesday, stating, “One thing that we have learned, and this came on the tail end of the Biden administration, when their Department of Justice (DOJ) admitted that they had many, I mean, more than two dozen, paid informants embedded in the crowd.”

“With that many paid informants being in the crowd, we want to know how many were in the crowd, how many were in the building, but I also want to know, were they paid to inform or instigate?”

“But of these informants, if they were paid to inform, what information did the FBI actually get from them? How did they not know that this was coming?” he continued. “If they had that many paid informants, I believe they did know it was coming.” Advertisement

The news also appears to contradict a December 2024 report by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, which claimed to have “found no evidence in the matierals we reviewed or the testimony we received showing or suggesting that the FBI had undercover employees in the various protest crowds, or at the Capitol, on January 6.”

President Donald Trump reacted to the news by sharing a report from Just The News, while adding, “Wow: A Radical Left Democrat Scam!”

The article cites an “after-action report” which detailed frustrations “among many of the FBI’s rank-and-file” agents who believed that the agency had devolved into allowing its personnel to become “pawns in a political war.”

Many anonymous complaints were sent by “scores” of FBI agents in the aftermath of the capital protests on January 6, 2021, as the agents felt that they were sent into a dangerous scenario without adequate safety equipment or the ability to identify themselves as federal agents to law enforcement.

The Just The News report added that many complaints included criticism of former FBI directors James Comey and Chris Wray, detailing that the bureau had become “infected with political biases and liberal ideology” under their leadership.

“The FBI should make clear to its personnel and the public that, despite its obvious political bias, it ultimately still takes its mission and priorities seriously,” one disgruntled employee wrote in a review of the agency, according to the outlet’s report.

“It should equally and aggressively investigate criminal activity regardless of the offenders’ perceived race, political affiliations, or motivations,” the agency noted, “and it should equally and aggressively protect all Americans regardless of perceived race, political affiliations, or motivations.”

A separate agent wrote that the federal agents “have been used as pawns in a political war, and FBI leadership fell into the trap and has allowed it to happen.”

“We are supposed to call balls and strikes, regardless of political pressure, now we can’t even be trusted to be on the field,” the agent added.

The after-action responses were reportedly located by FBI Director Kash Patel’s team. They were provided to the House Judiciary Committee, as well as the Select Subcommittee on January 6th, to investigate the suspected weaponization of federal agents as well as critical security failures.

Despite the existence of the report, Wray told Congress in 2023, “The idea that I’m biased against conservatives seems somewhat insane to me, given my own personal background.”

“I have found almost invariably, the people screaming the loudest about the politicization of the FBI are themselves the most political, and more often than not, making claims of politicization to advance their own views or goals, and they often don’t know the facts or are choosing to ignore them,” Wray stated in a 2023 podcast.

The bombshell disclosure is likely to increase publicity and public interest in whether plainclothes FBI agents embedded in the crowds either took part in or incited the crowds.

