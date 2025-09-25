FBI Director Patel: Dallas ICE shooting suspect analyzed Charlie Kirk assassination video prior to the attack

(Background) Law enforcement and emergency personnel respond near the scene of a shooting at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Dallas, Texas, on September 24, 2025. (ARIC BECKER/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:39 AM – Thursday, September 25, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel released new evidence on the accused gunman in Wednesday’s shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility. Patel stated that the gunman was driven by an “ideological motive” and revealed that he had studied the assassination of Charlie Kirk prior to carrying out the attack.

The shooting took place on Wednesday and resulted in the death of one ICE detainee, with two more detainees being badly injured, before the gunman took his own life. No ICE agents were harmed in the shooting.

On Thursday morning, Patel revealed that the now-deceased suspect, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, searched “Charlie Kirk shot video” online on Tuesday and Wednesday — right before the attack.

Patel’s disclosures came in an X post, in which he revealed that the FBI field office in Dallas “and FBI HQ have been working 24/7 to seize devices, exploit data, and process writings obtained on location and in the subject’s person/residence/bedroom. This @FBI is committed to providing timely updates.” Patel also revealed that Jahn “downloaded a document titled ‘Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management’ containing a list of DHS facilities.” Advertisement

The suspect “conducted multiple” internet searches on the day of—and the day before—the attack, including searches for “ballistics” and the “‘Charlie Kirk Shot Video.’”

“Between 8/19-8/24, he searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents,” Patel’s disclosure continued. Additionally, the FBI recovered a handwritten note in the shooter’s possession, which read: “Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ‘is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?’” “Further accumulated evidence to this point indicates a high degree of pre-attack planning. The FBI will provide further updates when able,” he concluded.

Patel issued a separate post the evening before, attaching an image of recovered unspent shell casings found by police. One of the shell casings had “ANTI-ICE” written on it — suggesting that the shooter opposed both ICE and the Trump administration.

“While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack,” Patel explained. “These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland, Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers. It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice,” he added.

The attack is the latest in a string of violence carried out by left-wing assailants, with the most high-profile attack being the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The suspect in the Kirk assassination, Tyler Robinson, had inscribed AntiFa messaging onto his ammunition, suggesting a similar left-leaning political ideology to Jahn’s.

