FBI Director Patel: Bureau is committed to ‘exhaustive and through’ investigation of Kirk assassination

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel is sworn in to testify before the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on September 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brennan Cooney and Sophia Flores

3:19 PM – Monday, September 22, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel says the full weight of American law enforcement is being brought to bear in securing justice for Charlie Kirk, leaving no lead unfollowed.

In a length X post on Sunday, Patel said he is committed to ensuring the investigation of the Kirk’s murder is “exhaustive and through” including determining if there were accomplices in the shooting.

“As the Director of the FBI, I am committed to ensuring the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s assassination is thorough and exhaustive, pursuing every lead to its conclusion,” Patel wrote. “The full weight of America’s law enforcement agencies are actively following the evidence that has emerged, but our efforts extend beyond initial findings. We are examining every facet of this assassination.”

The authenticity of accused shooter Tyler Robinson’s “confession texts” and the visits to his home in the days before the attack are also drawing public scrutiny.

“We are meticulously investigating theories and questions, including the location from where the shot was taken, the possibility of accomplices, the text message confession and related conversations, Discord chats, the angle of the shot and bullet impact, how the weapon was transported, hand gestures observed as potential “signals” near Charlie at the time of his assassination, and visitors to the alleged shooter’s residence in the hours and days leading up to September 10, 2025.”

Patel clarified that for the sake of the investigation, not all information is being shared right away. However, he stated “the whole FBI” mourns Kirk’s loss and they will not rest until justice is served.

“Some details are known today, while others are still being pursued to ensure every possibility is considered. Our primary focus is to complete this investigation and deliver justice. To protect the integrity of the investigation and subsequent prosecution, we cannot release every piece of information we have to the public right now. We will ensure every question is addressed at the appropriate moment.”

“Regarding specific details, such as questions about the plane that allegedly turned off its transponder after departing from an airport near the assassination site, we can share updates when answers are confirmed. After interviews with the pilot and consultation with the FAA, we determined the transponder was not turned off. Incomplete flight data in rural areas caused the apparent gap.” “The entire FBI mourns the loss of Charlie Kirk. We will not rest until justice is served, and our investigation into this assassination will continue until every question is answered.”

The FBI director made similar comments last week during the two days of House and Senate oversight hearings.

Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect, has been charged with numerous offenses in relation to the murder of Kirk including, aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

The state of Utah, where the assassination occurred at Utah Valley University (UVU), intends to pursue the death penalty against Robinson.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!