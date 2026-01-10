FBI chooses Christopher Raia to replace Dan Bongino as co-deputy director

Assistant Director in Charge of the NY Field Office of the FBI Christopher Raia speaks during a press conference on October 23, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:40 PM – Saturday, January 10, 2026

Federal Bureau of Investigation veteran Christopher Raia has been named as its co-deputy director after Dan Bongino’s departure.

The agency confirmed on Friday that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel chose Raia, 49, who currently runs its New York City Field Office. He will be moving to Washington, D.C., to begin his job on Monday, serving as co-deputy director alongside Andrew Bailey.

The bureau expounded Raia’s impressive over 20-year history of experience that qualified him for the role.

Before his decades-long relationship with the FBI began, Raia graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and served in the Florida Coast Guard as an officer.

Raia joined the FBI as a special agent in 2003, reporting to the Texas City Resident Agency at the Houston Field Office. The FBI said that Raia spent a decade investigating violent crime, gangs, drugs, and white-collar crime and served as the coordinator of the Safe Streets Task Force.

In 2012, he served as a program manager in the International Terrorism Operations Section of the FBI Headquarters’ Counterterrorism Division, overseeing all international terrorism cases in the field offices located in Atlanta, Georgia, Dallas, Texas, Jackson, Mississippi, and Mobile, Alabama.

He was promoted to senior supervisory resident agent at the Bryan/College Station Resident Agency in 2014. In 2020, he was again promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Violent Crime Branch in the Houston Field Office, and then its National Security Branch in 2021.

Back at the FBI headquarters in D.C., Raia was selected to serve as the executive assistant director of the National Security Branch’s chief of staff in 2023.

By 2024, he oversaw all international counterterrorism programs for the FBI as deputy assistant director of the Counterterrorism Division.

Bongino, a conservative commentator before being nominated by President Donald Trump for co-deputy director, announced last month that he would be leaving the position.

On Monday, Bongino, who will return to radio in February, said on X, “Working in the administration was the experience of a lifetime.”

