FBI arrests alleged Oct. 7 terrorist living in Louisiana on fraudulent visa

9:30 AM – Friday, October 17, 2025

The FBI arrested an individual living in Louisiana who allegedly participated in the Hamas October 7, 2023, massacre of Israelis before traveling to the United States on a fraudulent visa, according to a newly unsealed criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint uncovered on Thursday accuses Mahmoud Amin Ya-qub Al-Muhtadi of working for a paramilitary group in Gaza that crossed into Israel and fought alongside Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The attack in Israel resulted in the slaughter of 1,200 people, and the capture of roughly 250 more who were taken into Gaza as hostages.

Al-Muhtadi allegedly played a role in organizing a group of armed terrorists to enter Israel on the day of the October 7th attacks after the first wave of Hamas fighters crossed the border, according to the criminal complaint filed in the Western District of Louisiana.

“Al-Muhtadi is an operative for the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s (‘DLFP’) military wing, the National Resistance Brigades (‘NRB’, also known as the ‘Martyr Umar al-Qasim Forces’), a Gaza-based paramilitary group that participated in the Hamas-led terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, 2023,” the affidavit stated.

“Evidence shows that on the morning of October 7, 2023, Al-Muhtadi learned about the Hamas invasion, armed himself, gathered others, and crossed into Israel with the intention of assisting in Hamas’s terrorist attack.”

The affidavit went on to detail the location of Al-Muhtadi’s phone being tracked to a cell tower located near an Israeli Kibbutz at the site of the massacre.

“Evidence shows that Al-Muhtadi’s phone utilized a cell tower located near Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Israel, the location of a horrifying massacre by Hamas and its supporters,” the affidavit explained.

The criminal complaint also showcased transcripts from Al-muhtadi’s phone calls on the morning of October 7, 2023, in which he told others to “get ready” because “the borders are open.” He told another individual to “bring the rifles,” and “if you have a full magazine, bring it to me.”

“Evidence further shows that Al-Muhtadi provided false information in the U.S. Visa application relating to his involvement with a paramilitary organization, connection to Hamas, participation in a terrorist attack, and military training.”

The affidavit added that Al-Muhtadi was able to secure a Legal Permanent Resident status, leading to his residency in Lafayette, Louisiana, beginning last year.

“As a result of that false application, Al-Muhtadi was able to obtain permission to travel to the United States and obtain Legal Permanent Resident status. Al-Muhtadi is currently residing and working in Lafayette, Louisiana.”

Al-Muhtadi faces charges of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and visa fraud.

