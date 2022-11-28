Fauci open-minded about COVID lab leak theory

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, attends his final briefing on COVID-19 at the White House on November 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:20 AM PT – Monday, November 28, 2022

Doctor Anthony Fauci is now claiming that he does not take a political approach to addressing COVID issues.

When speaking on Face the Nation on Sunday, Fauci shirked all blame for pandemic-era shortcomings by alleging that the Republican Party politicized events surrounding COVID-19.

According to Fauci, the pandemic is not over despite President Joe Biden recently declaring an end to the pandemic.

He also is now suggesting he has a “completely open mind” when it comes to the COVID-19 lab leak theory despite his work to suppress at least 11 scientists who presented the hypothesis back in 2020.

However, Fauci believes he is being victimized by the Republicans who are demanding he take accountability.