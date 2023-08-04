Father Drowns Saving His Three Children In N.J. River

(Photo by BERTRAND LANGLOIS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:12 PM – Friday, August 4, 2023

A father has drowned in a New Jersey river after sacrificing himself so that his children would not suffer the same destiny.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, a 42-year-old man went into the Millstone River to help his three children who appeared to have become “distressed.” The children who were aged 8, 11, and 13 made it back safely to shore. However, their father never made it out of the water.

Franklin Township police responded to a 9-1-1 call made by a bystander regarding the unidentified victims drowning. When officers responded to the scene, they discovered three children standing by the shore who were looking for their father. They had been unable to locate him in the river.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office dive team recovered the body three hours after the incident. The kids were released at the scene with no additional medical attention needed.

As authorities continue to notify family members of the mans passing, the identification of the victim has not been released to the public.

The police department is still investigating the drowning and its originality.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts