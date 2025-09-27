‘Fascist, ‘Nazi,’ ‘slut’ — RFK Jr. staffer assaulted by ‘deranged leftist’ at UN

(Background) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2025. (Photo by MEHMET ESER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images) / (L-Top) Sara Rose Kennedy, LinkedIn / (L-Bottom) U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivers an announcement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on September 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:18 AM – Saturday, September 27, 2025

A leftist protester assaulted a senior advisor to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the United Nations.

Law enforcement sources reported an encounter between staffer Sara Kennedy and 62-year-old Patricia Schuh on Thursday.

Schuh allegedly flashed a bright light in Kennedy’s face and chased her across the lobby while yelling “Free Palestine!”

According to law enforcement, Kennedy — who has no familial relation to the HHS secretary — “ran to the bathroom, then a bathroom stall to avoid Patricia, but she followed her into the stall and scratched her right eye, possibly with her phone or jewelry.”

“An HHS official was followed into a bathroom, recorded, physically assaulted and verbally accosted by a deranged leftist at the UN who somehow entered the venue past multiple layers of security,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told Fox News. “Thankfully, the official is safe, and the lunatic was arrested, but this is part of a disturbing and dangerous set of failures by the UN after their sabotage of President Trump ahead of and during his speech.” Advertisement Kelly said that the Secret Service plans to investigate “how this violent protester was admitted into a major national security event.”

Kennedy recounted the attack to the outlet.

“It was very disorienting,” she said. “Once I took a step back and regained my footing, it didn’t stop. I realized what was happening. I realized I was being yelled at and that the light was also a recording device.”

She said that she tried to escape into the women’s bathroom, hiding in a stall, but that the woman tried to push into the stall. Once the door was closed, she put the camera over the door to continue filming and screaming.

“The insults changed into specific insults, the official said. She recalled that, “her yelling turned into screaming — hyper-aggressive insults.”

The protester reportedly called the official a “fascist,” “Nazi” and “slut.”

When the screaming stopped, Kennedy exited the stall, only to find that the woman was waiting for her at the door. Schuh continued following her into the hallway, yelling and shining the light in her face. Kennedy reported that the incident lasted about 10 minutes.

“It felt very political in nature,” she said. “Secretary Kennedy gets a tremendous number of bows and arrows and threats that he deals with, but it seems that it’s not enough, and it is trickling down.”

The RFK Jr. staffer was treated at the scene by Emergency Medical Services and refused hospital treatment.

“We are outraged that a member of the U.S. delegation was physically assaulted inside of UN Headquarters the afternoon of September 25th. This attack must be addressed swiftly, and consequences must be felt,” a U.S. UN spokesperson stated, emphasizing that “the UN itself recognizes that it has lost its way.” “Now, it has devolved into an arena where an American delegation member is harassed and assaulted,” the spokesperson said. “If you can’t keep people safe in your own building, how can you claim to be the world’s diplomatic center?” “We know the UN needs dramatic reform and now must also immediately implement a thorough review of the UN’s security operations. The UN’s failures are evident worldwide, and now in its own halls,” the spokesperson said, adding, “Enough is enough.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!