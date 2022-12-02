Far-left celebrities attend White House dinner

President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron toast during a State Dinner on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:45 PM PT – Friday, December 2, 2022

Far-left celebrities attended a White House dinner with President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The slew of Biden-supporting celebs, known for their outspoken political stances, joined hundreds of guests at the lavish dinner on the South Lawn on Thursday night.

The dinner was arranged for 300 to 400 people. Among the attendees were Stephen Colbert, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

During remarks before the meal, Jill Biden described the meeting as a “statement of welcome and camaraderie.” She added that “it is an opportunity to connect through a language that transcends words.”

According to Biden, the dinner’s red, white and blue theme was inspired by Americans “common values of liberty and democracy, equality, and camaraderie.” It was as well an tribute to the colors of the American and French flags.

The President’s son, Hunter Biden, attended the supper as well despite being the subject of ongoing and upcoming investigations.