Fani Willis defends charges against Trump in 2020 election case

(Background) Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. / U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office of the White House on December 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack and Brooke Mallory

2:00 PM – Thursday, December 18, 2025

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testified on Wednesday for approximately three hours before the Georgia State Senate Special Committee on Investigations, a Republican-led panel formed to examine allegations of misconduct in her handling of the now-dismissed election interference case against President Donald Trump.

The hearing was described as both combative and tense, as Willis appeared defiant. Accompanied by her attorney, former Governor Roy Barnes (D-Ga.), she was also cheered on by critics of President Trump upon entry.

The committee briefly cut her microphone at one point when Willis, visibly flustered, began speaking beyond the scope of questions. Willis then accused the panel of political intimidation and grandstanding, while committee members, led by Vice Chair Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-Ga.), pressed her on her office’s conduct, hiring decisions, and potential coordination with federal entities.

Throughout the Georgia Senate Special Committee on Investigations hearing, she continuously defended her charges against President Trump and 18 alleged co-conspirators in relation to the 2020 election results. Willis also testified about certain prosecutors she chose for the case, bringing scrutiny of her actions back to the forefront.

“I know you are somewhat offended that I had the audacity to prosecute these folks that came into my county and committed crimes,” Willis told the committee. “But this wasn’t special to me. This was another day of business.” “These 19 people deserved to be indicted, and they were,” she added while including the President, making it 19.

Willis was eventually recused from the case against Trump after it emerged that she had been in a romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she had appointed to oversee the investigation.

Both initially denied publicly that they had a romantic relationship, but she later changed her story, via her own lawyers, who acknowledged in writing that although there was a romantic relationship, it “began after Wade was hired” — insisting there was no conflict of interest or misconduct.

Trump’s legal team and other defense attorneys responded by arguing that the relationship started much earlier, before Wade’s appointment, citing cell-phone records, witness statements, and social media activity.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissed the case just last month, citing procedural and evidentiary issues exacerbated by the disqualification.

The Georgia State Senate created the special committee early last year to investigate Willis and Wade’s connection and determine if the two had improperly benefited financially from the relationship. It later expanded to explore possible coordination between Willis’s office and the January 6th congressional committee, which unanimously voted to refer Trump and his lawyer John Eastman to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for prosecution in 2022.

“We know what happened in this case,” said State Senator Greg Dolezal (R-Ga.), vice-chairman of the special committee on investigations and a Republican candidate for Georgia’s lieutenant governor. “We laid out a timeline today of coordination with the J6 committee through Nathan Wade’s billing.”

Records show that Wade met with the January 6th committee during their sessions in Washington, which is central to the committee’s concerns.

Dolezal asked why she hired outside counsel for Trump’s case, to which Willis answered, “Because we were drowning,” referring to prosecution in two child murder cases, which she explained were her attorneys’ priorities.

“It became obvious to me that I needed a lawyer that could manage this team,” she stated.

Willis then redirected the focus toward the committee, contending they were targeting the wrong issues, while also delivering a monologue centered on racism and how she has been treated unfairly.

“You want something to investigate as a legislature? Investigate how many times they’ve called me the N-word,” Willis declared during her contentious testimony. “Why don’t you investigate them writing on my house? Why don’t you investigate the fact that my house has been swatted? … What have you done, sir? Nothing.”

She also accused Dolezal of questioning her in connection with Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who opened an inquiry into Willis’ possible political motivations behind her prosecution of Trump.

“Are you and Jim Jordan working together?” Willis asked Dolezal mid-hearing. Dolezal fully denied having contact with the congressman, however. “The DA wants to make this about everything other than the fact that they coordinated with the [Biden] White House to bring lawfare against President Trump,” Dolezal responded.

Refusing to be swayed by the mounting scrutiny, Willis made it clear that her office would continue its work undeterred by the various inquiries launched against her.

“I’m not Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Willis asserted. “I’m not going to quit in a month because someone threatened me.”

