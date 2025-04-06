Failed VP Candidate Tim Walz Admits Democrats Made A Mistake By Refusing To Acknowledge Biden’s Mental Decline

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz listens as Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris concedes the election during a speech at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:33 PM – Sunday, April 6, 2025

Failed Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz conceded that the Democrat party may have made a mistake by failing to acknowledge former President Joe Biden’s mental decline.

Advertisement

“Don’t you think your party needs to acknowledge that President Biden was not up for the job of running for re-election, and that this was a major mistake?” asked CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.

“You all went along with the idea that he was up for it and he wasn’t and everybody saw it. And the country rejected it,” Tapper continued.

Walz (D-Minn.) responded, stating “History will tell us to go back on that. That very well could be the case, Jake. What I’m concerned about is learning from those lessons. I would hope we would never do it again, make a mistake, make sure we go through and get someone. But I don’t know where it helps us going forward.”

Walz’s comments were in reference to Biden’s initial refusal to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, despite the growing concern over his obvious mental decline.

Biden reiterated multiple times that he would not drop out of the race, which came to a head following his disastrous debate performance against President Donald Trump last June, ultimately ending his re-election campaign.

At the time, Walz attempted to quell concerns about Biden’s mental state as he stated, “Yes, he’s fit for office.”

“None of us are denying Thursday night was a bad performance,” Walz stated at the time. “It was a bad get, if you will on that. But it doesn’t impact what I believe — he’s delivering.”

Additionally, Tapper pressed Walz regarding former Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent California speech, where she told the crowd “I told you so.”

“What does ‘I told you so’ really mean here? I mean, people heard her message. They did not vote for her. She lost every battleground state. You yourself have criticized the Harris-Walz campaign for being too cautious. She may have told the American people, you know, she may have warned the American people, but she didn’t do it compellingly enough to win,” Tapper added.

Walz responded, criticizing himself for the crushing defeat in which the Democrats were unable to secure a single swing state, while also arguing that Harris attempted to warn Americans regarding Trump’s policies.

“I do think the challenge for Democrats, and this is, I think, a structural problem that’s going to take a lot more thinking. Why, with all of that out there, did they not think we were any better than that? And they didn’t, and I’m very concerned with the folks who stayed home,” Walz added.

Tapper’s comments were in reference to Harris’s speech last Thursday, where she spoke on the “unconstitutional threat” that is the Trump administration, adding that “I’m not here to say I told you so.”

“We’re seeing people stay quiet. We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing those who are capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats. And these are the things we are witnessing. Each day in the last few months in our country. And it understandably creates a great sense of fear. Because you know there were many things we knew would happen,” Harris stated at the Leading Women Defined Summit in Dana Point, California.

Walz also revealed that he currently has no plans of running for president in 2028.

“I’m certainly thinking about running again in Minnesota, if that’s what they want. I am not thinking about running in 2028,” Walz stated. “In this moment you’re planning for 2028, you’re going to get rolled by the people in the streets.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!