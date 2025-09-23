Failed Trump assassin Ryan Routh found guilty on all charges, facing life in prison

This screengrab taken from AFPTV on September 16, 2024 shows Ryan Wesley Routh speaking during an interview at a rally to urge foreign leaders and international organizations to help provide humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and Ukrainian servicemen from Mariupol in central Kyiv on April 27, 2022. (Photo by NICOLAS GARCIA/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:10 PM – Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Ryan Wesley Routh, who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course last year, has been found guilty on all five federal charges — including attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, assault of a federal officer, and multiple firearm violations.

The jury deliberated for just two hours, reflecting the prosecution’s meticulous preparation and overwhelming body of evidence.

In terms of deterrence, the ruling is said to be a significant victory, making it clear that any illegal act connected to an assassination attempt — especially against a U.S. president — will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, sending a strong warning to potential imitators.

After the guilty verdict was read, Routh reportedly attempted to “stab” himself in the neck with a pen — prompting U.S. Marshals to intervene due to apparent suicidal behavior.

The Crime

On September 15th, 2024, Routh, 59, was spotted hiding in shrubbery close by to President Donald Trump’s golf course, aiming a firearm directly at the now-47th president and his security detail. However, a Secret Service agent noticed the gun sticking out and immediately shot at Routh, who quickly fled the scene but was later apprehended in Martin County. It is unclear how Routh knew where Trump would be at the time.

Trial

Routh represented himself during the trial, which began on September 8th this year in Fort Pierce, Florida. He called only three witnesses and did not testify. The prosecution presented extensive evidence, including surveillance footage and testimony from at least 38 witnesses, to establish Routh’s clear intent and planning.

What Happens Next

He now faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Following his conviction on all five federal charges, Routh awaits his sentencing hearing. In addition to the maximum penalty being a life sentence, his other specific charges carry the following potential sentences:

Attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate: Maximum life imprisonment

Assaulting a federal officer: Up to 20 years in prison

Possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime: Up to life imprisonment

Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition: Up to 15 years in prison

Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number: Up to 5 years in prison

Routh also continues to face separate state charges in Florida. These charges include attempted felony murder and terrorism, stemming from a traffic incident that occurred while he was fleeing the scene of the assassination attempt. During the pursuit, law enforcement were forced to block roads, leading to a crash that resulted in the serious injury of a 6-year-old girl.

Former Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on December 18, 2024, that Routh was charged with attempted felony murder, due to the young girl’s severe injuries, and terrorism, since his actions constituted domestic terrorism.

“Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, we vowed to bring transparency and accountability to the investigation into the second assassination attempt of President Trump. Despite the [Biden-led] federal government frustrating our efforts, which we continue to challenge in court, we found that Mr. Routh’s actions caused catastrophic injuries to a six-year-old girl,” Moody said on December 18, 2024. “My heart breaks for the child and her family, and while we continue to seek justice for President Trump, we will fight just as hard to ensure Mr. Routh pays for the tragedy his criminal actions brought on this Florida family.”

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 18, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET, according to AP News.

