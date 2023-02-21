Explosion in Ohio metal factory

Debris covers the ground and nearby cars after an explosion at the I. Schumann & Co. metals plant, sending 14 people to the hospital on February 20, 2023 in Bedford, Ohio. It still remains unclear what caused the explosion. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images).

OAN Roy Francis

12:16 PM PT – Tuesday, February 21, 2023

One person was killed and 13 people are in the hospital after an explosion at a metal factory near Bedford, Ohio on Monday.

Around 2:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon, emergency services responded to a call about an explosion at I. Shumann & Co. with a subsequent fire. Reports say that debris from the explosion had been blown over business and cars nearby.

The reason behind the explosion is still unclear, according to witness reports a second, stronger explosion happened around 2:30 p.m. as well.

The explosion was powerful enough to blow away the brick wall of factory, causing bricks to thrown across the street along with steel beams and large metal pieces.

Emergency personnel had transported multiple burn victims to a nearby hospital, with one person being flown out. In total thirteen people had been injured in the explosion with one succumbing to his wounds, 46-old-yeard Steven Mullins of North Ridgeville, and two others reportedly in critical conditions.

“It’s a foundry, so you’re dealing with molten hot metal—so there’s always an inherent danger,” Oakwood Fire Captain Brian Dirocco said when asked about the cause of the explosion.

The Fire Department stated that the cause of the explosion is under investigation and that there had been reports of a smell of “burning oil” in the area, however they also said that the facility is “a relatively safe plant.”

Several fire departments had reported to the scene, and the fire was put out around 5:00 p.m. with crews working on the hot spots of the site.

The company also put out a statement in regards to the incident.