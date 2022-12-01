Ex-Twitter exec. admits Hunter Biden laptop censorship was a mistake

File – Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, is pictured. (Getty Image)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:06 PM PT – Thursday, December 1, 2022

A former high-ranking employee of Twitter has admitted that the Hunter Biden laptop story should not have been censored.

In an interview this week, Twitter’s Ex-Safety Chief Yoel Roth admitted that it was a mistake to censor the New York Post’s story on the first son. He claims that the social media company censored the story quickly in October of 2020 due to being unable to verify it.

This comes after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Roth both confessed that they were approached by the FBI to cover it up prior to the 2020 election.

In the interview, Roth repeated that he believed the story should have never been blocked.

Last week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk hinted he might release information on how the company censored the story.