Ex-Clinton and Biden national staffer: Harris ‘would not have had the courage’ to order ‘bold’ Iran strike

12:10 PM – Monday, June 23, 2025

A former staffer to Presidents Joe Biden and Bill Clinton has admitted that Former Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn’t have displayed the “the courage or fortitude” that President Donald Trump demonstrated in order to take out Iran’s nuclear program.

“I voted for Kamala Harris and have been a vocal critic of many dangerous and undemocratic actions taken by President [Donald] Trump. I’m not a blind tribalist and am perfectly comfortable praising President Trump for bold and courageous actions in support of America’s core national interests, as he took last night,” Jamie Metzl, who served on the National Security Council staff during the Clinton administration and as a Senate staffer for Biden, stated on Sunday. Advertisement “Although I believe electing Kamala Harris would have been better for our democracy [and] society,” he went on. “I also believe VP Harris would not have had the courage or fortitude to take such an essential step as the president took last night.” “Iran has been at war with the United States for 46 years. Its regime has murdered thousands of American citizens,” Metzl continued. “Its slogan ‘death to America’ was not window dressing but core ideology. It was racing toward a nuclear weapon with every intention of using it to threaten America, our allies, and the Middle East region as a whole.”

His comments come a day after the United States struck Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan with B-2 stealth bombers and Navy Tomahawk missiles.

Since his first presidential campaign in 2016, President Trump has consistently voiced the opinion that the United States must not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

