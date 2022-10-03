Europe Wants Stricter Visa Restrictions for Russians

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:03 PM PT – Monday October 3, 2022
The European commission is asking member states to tighten visas for Russian nationals.
On Friday, new guidelines were suggested in response to the escalation of the offensive against Ukraine.
The European Union has called for stricter security checks at borders and stricter inspection of the validity of travel plans for Russian citizens. The EU has also called for the rejection of Schengen visa applications.
According to Frontex, over 66,000 Russians entered the EU after Putin’s announcement of partial mobilization.