Europe Wants Stricter Visa Restrictions for Russians

Vehicles queue to cross the border from Russia to Finland at the Vaalimaa border crossing point, in Virolahti, Finland on September 23, 2022. – Helsinki announced on September 23 that it would “significantly restrict the entry of Russian citizens,” after Finland saw an influx over its eastern border following Russia’s mobilisation orders. – Finland OUT (Photo by Sasu Makinen / LEHTIKUVA / AFP) / Finland OUT (Photo by SASU MAKINEN/LEHTIKUVA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:03 PM PT – Monday October 3, 2022

The European commission is asking member states to tighten visas for Russian nationals.

On Friday, new guidelines were suggested in response to the escalation of the offensive against Ukraine.

The European Union has called for stricter security checks at borders and stricter inspection of the validity of travel plans for Russian citizens. The EU has also called for the rejection of Schengen visa applications.

According to Frontex, over 66,000 Russians entered the EU after Putin’s announcement of partial mobilization.