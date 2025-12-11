Erika Kirk slams leftists justifying Charlie Kirk’s assassination, calls on conspiracy theorists to ‘stop’

Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book “Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk slammed leftists justifying the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk, while calling out conspiracy theorists who have levied wild accusations against Turning Point employees.

In an interview with CBS News, editor-in-chief Bari Weiss asked Kirk what message she wants to send to people who have justified the assassination of her husband due to his political views, evoking a strong emotional message.

“You think he deserved that? Tell that to my 3-year-old daughter,” Kirk stated. “He’s a human being.”

“You want to watch in high-res the video of my husband being murdered, and laugh, and say he deserves it? There’s something very sick in your soul, and I’m praying that God saves you,” she continued. “You’re sick.”

Kirk also appeared in a Wednesday Fox News segment, characterizing the conspiracy theories surrounding her husband’s death as a “mind virus.”

“Come after me. Call me names. I don’t care. Call me what you want. Go down that rabbit hole. Whatever. But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my ‘Charlie Kirk Show’ family. When you go out for the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode, going after the people that I love, because somehow they’re in on this? No,” she stated.

“Just know that your words are very powerful. And we are human,” Kirk continued. “My team are not machines. And they’re not robots. They are human. We have more death threats on our team and our side than I have ever seen. I have kidnapping threats. You name it, we have it. And my poor team is exhausted. And every time they bring this back up, what are we supposed to do, relive that trauma all over again?”

“They watched my husband get murdered. I have no idea how I would have reacted if I was there that day. And thank the good Lord that I did not have to see that happen. But my team, they are rocked to the core. So why every single day did they have to be dragged through the mud, analyzed, hyper-analyzed?”

Kirk added that she will “never back down,” and her message to the conspiracy theorists “is to stop. To stop.”

Social media users have speculated that Kirk’s messages were directed at Candace Owens, who has centered her show around investigating Kirk’s death, often speculating whether individuals inside Turning Point USA were somehow involved in the murder.

Owens responded to Kirk’s comments, proclaiming that her statements were in response to the investigation Owens has been laser-focused on since the assassination.

“Super fun show today. You’re probably seeing the clips … it’s about me. It’s indirect, but it’s also about me,” Owens stated in response.

On Wednesday, Owens criticized Kirk for denouncing the investigation into Turning Point USA employees, likening it to the “emotional strategy” used by Black Lives Matter (BLM) following George Floyd’s death.

“It is a positively absurd notion that you cannot critique a 150 million dollar organization because the CEO says they are like a family, and they are grieving. It is the exact same emotional strategy deployed by BLM in the wake of George Floyd’s death, when I called out their shady financial dealings. I rejected it then, and I wholly reject it now,” Owens wrote.

“I’m starting to think I have a learning disability because it’s been years and I cannot learn to be like these other hypocrites in politics who can call out David Hogg and BLM for using tragedy to shut down inquiry, but now think it’s EVIL when it comes to TPUSA,” she added.

