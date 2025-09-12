Erika Kirk set to deliver first public remarks tonight, since her husband’s assassination

Charlie Kirk (R) and and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve (L) on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Brooke Mallory

3:53 PM – Friday, September 12, 2025

Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder Charlie Kirk, is set to deliver her first public remarks since her husband was assassinated on Wednesday.

The couple met in 2018 and wed in Arizona on May 8, 2021.

Together, the Kirks are parents of two children. Their first born, a daughter, turned three years old in August. Most recently, the couple also welcomed a son, who just turned one in May.

Erika Kirk, born in 1988 in Scottsdale, Arizona, jumped into the public eye after being crowned Miss Arizona USA in 2012 and representing the state at the Miss USA pageant that same year. Beyond pageantry, she has dedicated much of her career to faith-driven and community-focused initiatives. In 2006, Erika founded the nonprofit Everyday Heroes Like You, and she hosts the devotional podcast Midweek Rise Up, where she shares Biblical messages of encouragement and faith.

Watch her entire address on OAN Live on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 8:15PM EST / 5:15 PM Local Arizona time (MST).

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

